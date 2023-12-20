Wednesday's contest features the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (6-3) and the Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-4) matching up at Burns Arena (on December 20) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-67 win for Oklahoma State.

Their last time out, the Trailblazers won on Tuesday 92-86 over Oregon.

The Trailblazers head into this game on the heels of a 92-86 win over Oregon on Tuesday. In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Cowgirls secured a 76-58 victory against Southern Illinois. In the win, Maggie McCord led the Trailblazers with 24 points. Hannah Gusters' team-high 21 points paced the Cowgirls in the win.

Utah Tech vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Utah Tech vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 77, Utah Tech 67

Top 25 Predictions

Utah Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the Oregon Ducks, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Trailblazers picked up their signature win of the season on December 19, a 92-86 home victory.

Utah Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

92-86 at home over Oregon (No. 95) on December 19

56-46 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 264) on November 22

73-59 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 266) on December 2

73-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 272) on November 9

81-58 on the road over Stonehill (No. 360) on November 25

Oklahoma State Schedule Analysis

The Cowgirls took down the No. 111-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Wyoming Cowgirls, 78-62, on December 3, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Cowgirls have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

Oklahoma State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-62 at home over Wyoming (No. 111) on December 3

67-52 at home over Texas State (No. 134) on December 9

76-58 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 150) on December 17

82-51 at home over Missouri State (No. 226) on November 26

74-66 at home over New Orleans (No. 287) on November 8

Utah Tech Leaders

Breaunna Gillen: 16.3 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

16.3 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Macie Warren: 15.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.4 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (26-for-54)

15.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.4 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (26-for-54) Maddie Warren: 16.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.6 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (30-for-74)

16.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.6 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (30-for-74) McCord: 11.6 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (28-for-63)

11.6 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (28-for-63) Calyn Dallas: 8.2 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)

Oklahoma State Leaders

Stailee Heard: 15.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

15.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Anna Gret Asi: 13.9 PTS, 7.8 AST, 49.4 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

13.9 PTS, 7.8 AST, 49.4 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52) Quincy Noble: 11.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

11.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Lior Garzon: 11.6 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (22-for-69)

11.6 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (22-for-69) Rylee Langerman: 7.6 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Utah Tech Performance Insights

The Trailblazers' +139 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.9 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per outing (242nd in college basketball).

Offensively, the Trailblazers have performed better in home games this year, scoring 87.8 points per game, compared to 70.4 per game in road games.

In 2023-24, Utah Tech is giving up 65.5 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 69.4.

Oklahoma State Performance Insights

The Cowgirls' +91 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.6 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while giving up 66.4 per contest (229th in college basketball).

