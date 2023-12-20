Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid are among the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers play at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -120)

Towns' 22.2 points per game are 0.7 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 9.5 boards per game, 1.0 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Towns' assist average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 lower than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).

Towns has knocked down 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 26.5 points prop total set for Anthony Edwards on Wednesday is 1.9 more than his scoring average on the season (24.6).

His per-game rebound average of 5.4 is 0.9 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards has hit 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Wednesday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: +106)

The 12.6 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 1.1 more than his over/under on Wednesday (11.5).

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 11.5.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -120) 11.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +180)

The 33.5 points prop total set for Embiid on Wednesday is 0.9 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (34.4).

He has pulled down 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (11.5).

Embiid's year-long assist average -- 6.0 per game -- is 0.5 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Embiid's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 24.5-point prop total set for Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday is 1.3 less than his season scoring average (25.8).

His per-game rebounding average of 4.0 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

Maxey's assists average -- 6.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).

He has made 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

