On Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Philadelphia 76ers (18-8). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN

NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game (scoring 122.2 points per game to rank fourth in the league while allowing 110.9 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA) and have a +293 scoring differential overall.

The Timberwolves outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game (posting 113.5 points per game, 18th in league, and allowing 105.9 per contest, first in NBA) and have a +190 scoring differential.

These two teams score a combined 235.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 216.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Philadelphia has compiled an 18-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 15-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Timberwolves Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Anthony Edwards 26.5 -120 24.6 Karl-Anthony Towns 20.5 -115 22.2 Mike Conley 11.5 -110 11.4 Rudy Gobert 11.5 -115 12.6 Jaden McDaniels 9.5 +100 9.5

Timberwolves and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +1800 +900 - 76ers +1400 +600 -

