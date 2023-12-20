The Stanford Cardinal (9-1) will host the UC Davis Aggies (4-5) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Network

Stanford vs. UC Davis Scoring Comparison

  • The Aggies' 70.0 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 58.4 the Cardinal allow.
  • UC Davis has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 58.4 points.
  • Stanford is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.0 points.
  • The Cardinal record 18.6 more points per game (84.8) than the Aggies allow (66.2).
  • When Stanford totals more than 66.2 points, it is 9-1.
  • UC Davis has a 4-4 record when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.
  • The Cardinal shoot 46.3% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Aggies allow defensively.
  • The Aggies' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Cardinal have given up.

Stanford Leaders

  • Evanne Turner: 16.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)
  • Tova Sabel: 15.0 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (25-for-69)
  • Megan Norris: 11.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 56.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
  • Sydney Burns: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 51.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Mazatlan Harris: 5.3 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

UC Davis Leaders

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ San Diego State W 85-44 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/3/2023 @ Gonzaga L 96-78 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/15/2023 Portland W 81-51 Maples Pavilion
12/20/2023 UC Davis - Maples Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
12/31/2023 Morgan State - Maples Pavilion

UC Davis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Washington State L 77-52 Beasley Coliseum
12/5/2023 William Jessup W 79-40 University Credit Union Center
12/10/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 87-66 University Credit Union Center
12/20/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion
12/28/2023 @ UCSB - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
12/30/2023 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

