The Stanford Cardinal (9-1) will host the UC Davis Aggies (4-5) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Network

Stanford vs. UC Davis Scoring Comparison

The Aggies' 70.0 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 58.4 the Cardinal allow.

UC Davis has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 58.4 points.

Stanford is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.0 points.

The Cardinal record 18.6 more points per game (84.8) than the Aggies allow (66.2).

When Stanford totals more than 66.2 points, it is 9-1.

UC Davis has a 4-4 record when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.

The Cardinal shoot 46.3% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Aggies allow defensively.

The Aggies' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Cardinal have given up.

Stanford Leaders

Evanne Turner: 16.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)

16.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72) Tova Sabel: 15.0 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (25-for-69)

15.0 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (25-for-69) Megan Norris: 11.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 56.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

11.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 56.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Sydney Burns: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 51.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

6.2 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 51.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Mazatlan Harris: 5.3 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

UC Davis Leaders

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/1/2023 @ San Diego State W 85-44 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/3/2023 @ Gonzaga L 96-78 McCarthey Athletic Center 12/15/2023 Portland W 81-51 Maples Pavilion 12/20/2023 UC Davis - Maples Pavilion 12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion 12/31/2023 Morgan State - Maples Pavilion

UC Davis Schedule