How to Watch the Stanford vs. UC Davis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Stanford Cardinal (9-1) will host the UC Davis Aggies (4-5) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Stanford vs. UC Davis Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies' 70.0 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 58.4 the Cardinal allow.
- UC Davis has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 58.4 points.
- Stanford is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.0 points.
- The Cardinal record 18.6 more points per game (84.8) than the Aggies allow (66.2).
- When Stanford totals more than 66.2 points, it is 9-1.
- UC Davis has a 4-4 record when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.
- The Cardinal shoot 46.3% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Aggies allow defensively.
- The Aggies' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Cardinal have given up.
Stanford Leaders
- Evanne Turner: 16.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)
- Tova Sabel: 15.0 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (25-for-69)
- Megan Norris: 11.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 56.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
- Sydney Burns: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 51.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Mazatlan Harris: 5.3 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
UC Davis Leaders
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ San Diego State
|W 85-44
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/3/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|L 96-78
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/15/2023
|Portland
|W 81-51
|Maples Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Maples Pavilion
UC Davis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 77-52
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|William Jessup
|W 79-40
|University Credit Union Center
|12/10/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 87-66
|University Credit Union Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|12/28/2023
|@ UCSB
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
