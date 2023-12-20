The Stanford Cardinal (8-1) play the UC Davis Aggies (3-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Stanford vs. UC Davis Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Stanford Players to Watch

Cameron Brink: 18.6 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.3 BLK

18.6 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.3 BLK Kiki Iriafen: 17.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Jump: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Elena Bosgana: 8.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Nunu Agara: 8.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

UC Davis Players to Watch

