Stanford vs. UC Davis December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stanford Cardinal (8-1) play the UC Davis Aggies (3-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Stanford vs. UC Davis Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Stanford Players to Watch
- Cameron Brink: 18.6 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.3 BLK
- Kiki Iriafen: 17.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hannah Jump: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Elena Bosgana: 8.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nunu Agara: 8.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
UC Davis Players to Watch
