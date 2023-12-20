Wednesday's contest at Maples Pavilion has the No. 9 Stanford Cardinal (9-1) matching up with the UC Davis Aggies (4-5) at 4:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 86-54 victory, as our model heavily favors Stanford.

In their last outing on Friday, the Cardinal earned an 81-51 win over Portland. In their last matchup on Sunday, the Aggies earned an 87-66 victory against Saint Mary's (CA). Cameron Brink scored a team-best 23 points for the Cardinal in the win. Evanne Turner scored 23 points in the Aggies' win, leading the team.

Stanford vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Stanford vs. UC Davis Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 86, UC Davis 54

Stanford Schedule Analysis

When the Cardinal beat the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 15 in the AP's Top 25) on November 12 by a score of 96-64, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

The Cardinal have three wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Stanford is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Cardinal are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Stanford 2023-24 Best Wins

96-64 at home over Indiana (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 12

82-79 at home over Duke (No. 30) on November 19

100-88 over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 24

74-55 over Belmont (No. 66) on November 22

81-51 at home over Portland (No. 101) on December 15

UC Davis Schedule Analysis

On December 10, the Aggies registered their signature win of the season, an 87-66 victory over the Saint Mary's Gaels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 190) in our computer rankings.

Based on the RPI, the Cardinal have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

UC Davis 2023-24 Best Wins

87-66 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 190) on December 10

79-57 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 330) on November 21

Stanford Leaders

Brink: 19.0 PTS, 11.8 REB, 3.4 BLK, 60.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

19.0 PTS, 11.8 REB, 3.4 BLK, 60.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Kiki Iriafen: 16.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 59.2 FG%

16.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 59.2 FG% Hannah Jump: 11.5 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)

11.5 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74) Elena Bosgana: 8.4 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

8.4 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Nunu Agara: 8.8 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

UC Davis Leaders

Turner: 16.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)

16.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72) Tova Sabel: 15.0 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (25-for-69)

15.0 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (25-for-69) Megan Norris: 11.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 56.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

11.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 56.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Sydney Burns: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 51.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

6.2 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 51.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Mazatlan Harris: 5.3 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

Stanford Performance Insights

The Cardinal outscore opponents by 26.4 points per game (scoring 84.8 points per game to rank 15th in college basketball while giving up 58.4 per outing to rank 76th in college basketball) and have a +264 scoring differential overall.

UC Davis Performance Insights

The Aggies have a +34 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 70.0 points per game, 129th in college basketball, and are allowing 66.2 per outing to rank 228th in college basketball.

At home, the Aggies score 82.5 points per game. Away, they score 60.0.

In 2023-24 UC Davis is giving up 16.1 fewer points per game at home (57.3) than away (73.4).

