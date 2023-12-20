How to Watch the San Diego vs. Montana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Montana Grizzlies (4-3) take on the San Diego Toreros (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It tips at 5:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
San Diego Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Diego vs. Montana Scoring Comparison
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 74.4 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 66.1 the Toreros allow to opponents.
- Montana has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 66.1 points.
- San Diego has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.4 points.
- The 66.1 points per game the Toreros average are the same as the Grizzlies give up.
- San Diego has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 69.0 points.
- Montana has a 2-1 record when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.
- This season the Toreros are shooting 43.8% from the field, only 0.7% higher than Grizzlies give up.
- The Grizzlies shoot 43.5% from the field, just 3.6% higher than the Toreros concede.
San Diego Leaders
- Veronica Sheffey: 12.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 49.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.9 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Harsimran Kaur: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.2 FG%
- Courtney Wristen: 7.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Kasey Neubert: 10.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.5 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
Montana Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Diego Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ USC
|L 89-58
|Galen Center
|12/7/2023
|San Diego State
|L 67-63
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|W 85-61
|Matadome
|12/20/2023
|Montana
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|Boise State
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|Brown
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
Montana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 82-68
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/9/2023
|Colorado State
|L 78-69
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|W 67-65
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|UCSD
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.