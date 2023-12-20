The Montana Grizzlies (4-3) take on the San Diego Toreros (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It tips at 5:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

San Diego Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Diego vs. Montana Scoring Comparison

The Grizzlies put up an average of 74.4 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 66.1 the Toreros allow to opponents.

Montana has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 66.1 points.

San Diego has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.4 points.

The 66.1 points per game the Toreros average are the same as the Grizzlies give up.

San Diego has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Montana has a 2-1 record when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.

This season the Toreros are shooting 43.8% from the field, only 0.7% higher than Grizzlies give up.

The Grizzlies shoot 43.5% from the field, just 3.6% higher than the Toreros concede.

San Diego Leaders

Veronica Sheffey: 12.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 49.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 49.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.9 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

9.9 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Harsimran Kaur: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.2 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.2 FG% Courtney Wristen: 7.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

7.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Kasey Neubert: 10.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.5 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Montana Leaders

San Diego Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 @ USC L 89-58 Galen Center 12/7/2023 San Diego State L 67-63 Jenny Craig Pavilion 12/10/2023 @ CSU Northridge W 85-61 Matadome 12/20/2023 Montana - Jenny Craig Pavilion 12/21/2023 Boise State - Jenny Craig Pavilion 12/30/2023 Brown - Jenny Craig Pavilion

Montana Schedule