The Montana Grizzlies (4-3) take on the San Diego Toreros (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It tips at 5:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

San Diego Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego vs. Montana Scoring Comparison

  • The Grizzlies put up an average of 74.4 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 66.1 the Toreros allow to opponents.
  • Montana has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 66.1 points.
  • San Diego has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.4 points.
  • The 66.1 points per game the Toreros average are the same as the Grizzlies give up.
  • San Diego has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 69.0 points.
  • Montana has a 2-1 record when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.
  • This season the Toreros are shooting 43.8% from the field, only 0.7% higher than Grizzlies give up.
  • The Grizzlies shoot 43.5% from the field, just 3.6% higher than the Toreros concede.

San Diego Leaders

  • Veronica Sheffey: 12.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 49.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.9 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Harsimran Kaur: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.2 FG%
  • Courtney Wristen: 7.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
  • Kasey Neubert: 10.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.5 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Montana Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Diego Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ USC L 89-58 Galen Center
12/7/2023 San Diego State L 67-63 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/10/2023 @ CSU Northridge W 85-61 Matadome
12/20/2023 Montana - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/21/2023 Boise State - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/30/2023 Brown - Jenny Craig Pavilion

Montana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Loyola Marymount W 82-68 Dahlberg Arena
12/9/2023 Colorado State L 78-69 Dahlberg Arena
12/16/2023 @ Cal Poly W 67-65 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/20/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/21/2023 UCSD - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/29/2023 Weber State - Dahlberg Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.