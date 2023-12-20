San Diego vs. Montana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Wednesday's contest between the Montana Grizzlies (4-3) and San Diego Toreros (4-6) matching up at Jenny Craig Pavilion has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Grizzlies, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on December 20.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Toreros earned an 85-61 victory against CSU Northridge.
The Grizzlies are coming off of a 67-65 win over Cal Poly in their last outing on Saturday. Jess Finney scored a team-leading 14 points for the Toreros in the victory. Carmen Gfeller scored a team-leading 21 points for the Grizzlies in the victory.
San Diego vs. Montana Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
San Diego vs. Montana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Montana 70, San Diego 66
Top 25 Predictions
San Diego Schedule Analysis
- The Toreros' signature win this season came against the Portland State Vikings, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 243) in our computer rankings. The Toreros secured the 71-43 win at home on November 11.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Toreros are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most losses.
San Diego 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-43 at home over Portland State (No. 243) on November 11
- 56-53 at home over Weber State (No. 268) on November 24
- 85-61 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 328) on December 10
Montana Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on November 20, the Grizzlies took down the Grand Canyon Antelopes (No. 98 in our computer rankings) by a score of 76-71.
- Montana has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).
Montana 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 98) on November 20
- 67-65 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 116) on December 16
- 82-68 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 156) on December 6
San Diego Leaders
- Veronica Sheffey: 12.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 49.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.9 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Harsimran Kaur: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.2 FG%
- Courtney Wristen: 7.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Kasey Neubert: 10.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.5 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
Montana Leaders
- Dani Bartsch: 6.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
- Gfeller: 13.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 13.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (16-for-32)
- Gina Marxen: 10.9 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 51.6 3PT% (16-for-31)
- Macey Huard: 6.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)
San Diego Performance Insights
- The Toreros score 66.1 points per game (185th in college basketball) and allow 66.1 (227th in college basketball) for a 0 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, the Toreros score 64.8 points per game at home, compared to 68.0 points per game in away games.
- At home, San Diego is giving up 17.0 fewer points per game (59.3) than when playing on the road (76.3).
Montana Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game, with a +38 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.4 points per game (79th in college basketball) and give up 69.0 per contest (266th in college basketball).
