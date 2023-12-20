Wednesday's contest between the Montana Grizzlies (4-3) and San Diego Toreros (4-6) matching up at Jenny Craig Pavilion has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Grizzlies, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on December 20.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Toreros earned an 85-61 win over CSU Northridge. The Grizzlies are coming off of a 67-65 win over Cal Poly in their last outing on Saturday. Jess Finney scored a team-leading 14 points for the Toreros in the victory. Carmen Gfeller scored a team-leading 21 points for the Grizzlies in the victory.

San Diego vs. Montana Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

San Diego vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana 70, San Diego 66

Top 25 Predictions

San Diego Schedule Analysis

The Toreros' signature win this season came against the Portland State Vikings, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 243) in our computer rankings. The Toreros secured the 71-43 win at home on November 11.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Toreros are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most losses.

San Diego 2023-24 Best Wins

71-43 at home over Portland State (No. 243) on November 11

56-53 at home over Weber State (No. 268) on November 24

85-61 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 328) on December 10

Montana Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 20, the Grizzlies took down the Grand Canyon Antelopes (No. 98 in our computer rankings) by a score of 76-71.

Montana has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

Montana 2023-24 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 98) on November 20

67-65 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 116) on December 16

82-68 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 156) on December 6

San Diego Leaders

Veronica Sheffey: 12.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 49.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 49.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.9 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

9.9 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Harsimran Kaur: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.2 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.2 FG% Courtney Wristen: 7.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

7.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Kasey Neubert: 10.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.5 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Montana Leaders

Dani Bartsch: 6.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

6.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Gfeller: 13.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

13.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 13.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (16-for-32)

13.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (16-for-32) Gina Marxen: 10.9 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 51.6 3PT% (16-for-31)

10.9 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 51.6 3PT% (16-for-31) Macey Huard: 6.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

San Diego Performance Insights

The Toreros score 66.1 points per game (185th in college basketball) and allow 66.1 (227th in college basketball) for a 0 scoring differential overall.

On offense, the Toreros score 64.8 points per game at home, compared to 68.0 points per game in away games.

At home, San Diego is giving up 17.0 fewer points per game (59.3) than when playing on the road (76.3).

Montana Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game, with a +38 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.4 points per game (79th in college basketball) and give up 69.0 per contest (266th in college basketball).

