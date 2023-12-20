Wednesday's game between the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-1) and the New Hampshire Wildcats (5-6) at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-47 and heavily favors Saint Joseph's (PA) to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on December 20.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Hawks secured a 73-67 victory over Villanova.

The Hawks enter this matchup following a 73-67 victory over Villanova on Saturday. The Wildcats are coming off of a 53-52 loss to Brown in their last game on Saturday. Mackenzie Smith's team-leading 21 points led the Hawks in the win. Avery O'Connor's team-high 13 points paced the Wildcats in the loss.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 69, New Hampshire 47

Top 25 Predictions

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule Analysis

The Hawks picked up their signature win of the season on December 9 by registering a 73-67 victory over the Villanova Wildcats, the No. 62-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

The Hawks have three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Joseph's (PA) 2023-24 Best Wins

73-67 at home over Villanova (No. 62) on December 9

67-65 on the road over Temple (No. 112) on November 22

64-53 on the road over Drexel (No. 165) on November 19

62-47 on the road over Boston University (No. 198) on December 5

77-49 on the road over Pennsylvania (No. 213) on November 14

New Hampshire Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats took down the Howard Bison in a 59-51 win on November 12. It was their signature victory of the season.

The Hawks have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (three).

New Hampshire 2023-24 Best Wins

59-51 at home over Howard (No. 258) on November 12

51-41 at home over Northeastern (No. 279) on November 29

79-64 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 336) on December 2

68-41 on the road over Stonehill (No. 360) on December 6

Saint Joseph's (PA) Leaders

Laura Ziegler: 12.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 35.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

12.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 35.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45) Talya Brugler: 15.1 PTS, 54.3 FG%

15.1 PTS, 54.3 FG% Smith: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.4 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41)

13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.4 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41) Chloe Welch: 11.2 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

11.2 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Julia Nystrom: 4.7 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 54.2 3PT% (13-for-24)

New Hampshire Leaders

Clara Gomez: 4.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.2 FG%

4.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.2 FG% O'Connor: 9.7 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (20-for-64)

9.7 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (20-for-64) Kenzie Matulonis: 4.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

4.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Adara Groman: 8.9 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

8.9 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Breezie Williams: 4.5 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Performance Insights

The Hawks are outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game with a +123 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.3 points per game (147th in college basketball) and allow 56.0 per contest (53rd in college basketball).

Offensively, the Hawks have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 69.0 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game on the road.

Defensively Saint Joseph's (PA) has played worse at home this season, surrendering 63.8 points per game, compared to 50.8 in road games.

New Hampshire Performance Insights

The Wildcats have been outscored by 1.3 points per game (posting 53.6 points per game, 332nd in college basketball, while allowing 54.9 per contest, 37th in college basketball) and have a -14 scoring differential.

The Wildcats average 57.1 points per game at home, and 47.5 on the road.

New Hampshire gives up 49.6 points per game at home, and 64.3 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.