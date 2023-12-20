The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-6) will meet the Iowa State Cyclones (4-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Addy Brown: 14.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Audi Crooks: 15.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Kelsey Joens: 7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Nyamer Diew: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Hannah Belanger: 7.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa State Players to Watch

Brown: 14.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Crooks: 15.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Joens: 7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Diew: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Belanger: 7.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.