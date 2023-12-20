The Wednesday college basketball slate includes six games featuring a MVC team in action. Among those contests is the Northern Iowa Panthers taking on the Iowa State Cyclones.

MVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UTEP Miners vs. UIC Flames 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Valparaiso Beacons at Stetson Hatters 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Indiana State Sycamores at Purdue Boilermakers 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - BYU Cougars at Missouri State Bears 3:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bradley Braves at South Dakota Coyotes 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Northern Iowa Panthers at Iowa State Cyclones 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

