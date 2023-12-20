The UMBC Retrievers (5-8) will look to turn around a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on BTN.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. UMBC matchup in this article.

Iowa vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs. UMBC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. UMBC Betting Trends

Iowa has covered three times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 10 times this season.

UMBC has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

In the Retrievers' 11 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Iowa is 44th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), much higher than its computer rankings (52nd).

Bookmakers have made the Hawkeyes' national championship odds the same now (+12500) compared to the beginning of the season (+12500).

Iowa has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

