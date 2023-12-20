The UMBC Retrievers (5-8) will attempt to end a three-game road skid when taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iowa vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa Stats Insights

This season, the Hawkeyes have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Retrievers' opponents have hit.

In games Iowa shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Hawkeyes are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers rank 183rd.

The 85.1 points per game the Hawkeyes average are only 2.8 more points than the Retrievers give up (82.3).

Iowa is 6-1 when scoring more than 82.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa put up 89.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 19.9 points per contest.

The Hawkeyes allowed 76.0 points per game last season at home, which was 4.0 more points than they allowed in away games (72.0).

Iowa drained 10.0 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Upcoming Schedule