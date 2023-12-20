The UMBC Retrievers (5-8) will attempt to end a three-game road skid when taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Iowa vs. UMBC Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Iowa Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hawkeyes have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Retrievers' opponents have hit.
  • In games Iowa shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Hawkeyes are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers rank 183rd.
  • The 85.1 points per game the Hawkeyes average are only 2.8 more points than the Retrievers give up (82.3).
  • Iowa is 6-1 when scoring more than 82.3 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iowa put up 89.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 19.9 points per contest.
  • The Hawkeyes allowed 76.0 points per game last season at home, which was 4.0 more points than they allowed in away games (72.0).
  • Iowa drained 10.0 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 @ Iowa State L 90-65 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 Michigan L 90-80 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/16/2023 Florida A&M W 88-52 Wells Fargo Arena
12/20/2023 UMBC - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/29/2023 Northern Illinois - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
1/2/2024 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

