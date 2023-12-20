The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-7) will try to stop a four-game road slide when taking on the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum, airing at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 62.4 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 64.5 the Cyclones allow.

When it scores more than 64.5 points, Northern Iowa is 1-1.

Iowa State is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.4 points.

The Cyclones average 77.7 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 81.5 the Panthers give up.

When Iowa State scores more than 81.5 points, it is 5-0.

Northern Iowa is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 77.7 points.

The Cyclones are making 47.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% lower than the Panthers concede to opponents (48.1%).

Iowa State Leaders

Addy Brown: 14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 53.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 53.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 67 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

16.1 PTS, 67 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Nyamer Diew: 11.6 PTS, 45.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

11.6 PTS, 45.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Kelsey Joens: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.8 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.8 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Hannah Belanger: 8.9 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (21-for-61)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa State Schedule