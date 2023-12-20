The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-7) will try to stop a four-game road slide when taking on the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum, airing at 7:30 PM ET.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers score an average of 62.4 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 64.5 the Cyclones allow.
  • When it scores more than 64.5 points, Northern Iowa is 1-1.
  • Iowa State is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.4 points.
  • The Cyclones average 77.7 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 81.5 the Panthers give up.
  • When Iowa State scores more than 81.5 points, it is 5-0.
  • Northern Iowa is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 77.7 points.
  • The Cyclones are making 47.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% lower than the Panthers concede to opponents (48.1%).

Iowa State Leaders

  • Addy Brown: 14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 53.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
  • Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 67 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
  • Nyamer Diew: 11.6 PTS, 45.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)
  • Kelsey Joens: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.8 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)
  • Hannah Belanger: 8.9 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (21-for-61)

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Iowa L 67-58 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 North Dakota State W 89-59 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/17/2023 Troy W 105-68 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/20/2023 Northern Iowa - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
1/3/2024 Kansas - James H. Hilton Coliseum

