The Georgetown Hoyas (8-1) face the Seton Hall Pirates (5-3) in a clash of Big East teams at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgetown Players to Watch

Kelsey Ransom: 15.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Brianna Scott: 8.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Graceann Bennett: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Alex Cowan: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Mya Bembry: 4.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Ransom: 15.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Scott: 8.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Bennett: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Cowan: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Bembry: 4.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.