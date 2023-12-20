The Georgetown Hoyas (8-1) face the Seton Hall Pirates (5-3) in a clash of Big East teams at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Kelsey Ransom: 15.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brianna Scott: 8.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Graceann Bennett: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Alex Cowan: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mya Bembry: 4.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Ransom: 15.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Scott: 8.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Bennett: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cowan: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bembry: 4.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.