Wednesday's contest between the Seton Hall Pirates (8-3) and Georgetown Hoyas (9-1) matching up at McDonough Gymnasium has a projected final score of 60-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Pirates, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on December 20.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Hoyas claimed a 60-44 victory against Wake Forest.

The Hoyas enter this matchup following a 60-44 victory against Wake Forest on Sunday. The Pirates head into this game on the heels of an 84-54 win over UNLV on Saturday. Kelsey Ransom put up 22 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Hoyas. Azana Baines put up 23 points, 11 rebounds and two assists for the Pirates.

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: McDonough Gymnasium in Washington, New Hampshire

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 60, Georgetown 56

Top 25 Predictions

Georgetown Schedule Analysis

The Hoyas' signature win this season came against the Temple Owls, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 112) in our computer rankings. The Hoyas secured the 68-45 win on the road on November 9.

Georgetown has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

The Hoyas have three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Georgetown is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most wins.

Georgetown 2023-24 Best Wins

68-45 on the road over Temple (No. 112) on November 9

60-44 at home over Wake Forest (No. 174) on December 17

65-55 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 179) on November 26

61-50 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 200) on November 6

61-40 on the road over Colgate (No. 217) on December 5

Seton Hall Schedule Analysis

The Pirates' signature win of the season came in an 84-54 victory versus the No. 23 UNLV Rebels on December 16.

The Pirates have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 19th-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 23rd-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Seton Hall is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.

The Hoyas have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

Seton Hall has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (five).

Seton Hall 2023-24 Best Wins

84-54 at home over UNLV (No. 23/AP Poll) on December 16

68-57 over East Carolina (No. 100) on November 22

82-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 142) on November 15

78-54 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 200) on December 2

75-32 at home over Iona (No. 242) on November 7

Georgetown Leaders

Ransom: 16.2 PTS, 3.0 STL, 45.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

16.2 PTS, 3.0 STL, 45.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Brianna Scott: 8.8 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

8.8 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Graceann Bennett: 9.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 55.1 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

9.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 55.1 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Alex Cowan: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Mya Bembry: 4.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%

Seton Hall Leaders

Baines: 15.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

15.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Micah Gray: 15.0 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (29-for-74)

15.0 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (29-for-74) Amari Wright: 6.3 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 53.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

6.3 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 53.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) A'Jah Davis: 6.5 PTS, 54.2 FG%

6.5 PTS, 54.2 FG% Kaelynn Satterfield: 8.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 62.3 FG%

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas are outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game with a +139 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.4 points per game (271st in college basketball) and give up 46.5 per outing (second in college basketball).

The Hoyas are scoring 53.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they are performing better on offense, averaging 67.0 points per contest.

Georgetown cedes 45.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 47.6 away from home.

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates have a +202 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.3 points per game. They're putting up 71.8 points per game, 106th in college basketball, and are allowing 53.5 per contest to rank 24th in college basketball.

