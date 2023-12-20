The UMBC Retrievers (2-8) will look to end a five-game road slide when squaring off against the American Eagles (2-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Bender Arena, airing at 12:30 PM ET.

American Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: ESPN+
American vs. UMBC Scoring Comparison

  • The Retrievers put up an average of 60.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 68.0 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • UMBC has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 68.0 points.
  • The Eagles average 60.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 67.0 the Retrievers give up.
  • UMBC has a 1-3 record when giving up fewer than 60.0 points.
  • This season the Eagles are shooting 40.4% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Retrievers concede.
  • The Retrievers make 40.3% of their shots from the field, equaling the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

American Leaders

  • Anna Blount: 13.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Jaden Walker: 7.5 PTS, 41.9 FG%
  • Jaliena Sanchez: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
  • Jordon Lewis: 10.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
  • Carmen Yanez: 5.4 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

UMBC Leaders

American Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson W 63-57 Rothman Center
12/6/2023 Monmouth L 72-60 Bender Arena
12/10/2023 Towson L 68-60 Bender Arena
12/20/2023 UMBC - Bender Arena
12/30/2023 @ Howard - Burr Gymnasium
1/3/2024 @ Lehigh - Stabler Arena

UMBC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Manhattan L 68-52 Draddy Gymnasium
12/5/2023 Bryant & Stratton W 92-55 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
12/9/2023 @ Morgan State L 65-42 Talmadge L. Hill Field House
12/20/2023 @ American - Bender Arena
12/29/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
1/4/2024 @ Binghamton - Binghamton University Events Center

