How to Watch the American vs. UMBC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The UMBC Retrievers (2-8) will look to end a five-game road slide when squaring off against the American Eagles (2-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Bender Arena, airing at 12:30 PM ET.
American Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
American vs. UMBC Scoring Comparison
- The Retrievers put up an average of 60.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 68.0 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- UMBC has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 68.0 points.
- The Eagles average 60.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 67.0 the Retrievers give up.
- UMBC has a 1-3 record when giving up fewer than 60.0 points.
- This season the Eagles are shooting 40.4% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Retrievers concede.
- The Retrievers make 40.3% of their shots from the field, equaling the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
American Leaders
- Anna Blount: 13.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Jaden Walker: 7.5 PTS, 41.9 FG%
- Jaliena Sanchez: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Jordon Lewis: 10.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
- Carmen Yanez: 5.4 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
UMBC Leaders
American Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 63-57
|Rothman Center
|12/6/2023
|Monmouth
|L 72-60
|Bender Arena
|12/10/2023
|Towson
|L 68-60
|Bender Arena
|12/20/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Bender Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Howard
|-
|Burr Gymnasium
|1/3/2024
|@ Lehigh
|-
|Stabler Arena
UMBC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Manhattan
|L 68-52
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/5/2023
|Bryant & Stratton
|W 92-55
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Morgan State
|L 65-42
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/20/2023
|@ American
|-
|Bender Arena
|12/29/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Binghamton
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
