The UMBC Retrievers (2-8) will look to end a five-game road slide when squaring off against the American Eagles (2-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Bender Arena, airing at 12:30 PM ET.

American Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.

Bender Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN+

American vs. UMBC Scoring Comparison

The Retrievers put up an average of 60.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 68.0 the Eagles allow to opponents.

UMBC has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 68.0 points.

The Eagles average 60.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 67.0 the Retrievers give up.

UMBC has a 1-3 record when giving up fewer than 60.0 points.

This season the Eagles are shooting 40.4% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Retrievers concede.

The Retrievers make 40.3% of their shots from the field, equaling the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

American Leaders

Anna Blount: 13.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

13.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Jaden Walker: 7.5 PTS, 41.9 FG%

7.5 PTS, 41.9 FG% Jaliena Sanchez: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Jordon Lewis: 10.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

10.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Carmen Yanez: 5.4 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

UMBC Leaders

American Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson W 63-57 Rothman Center 12/6/2023 Monmouth L 72-60 Bender Arena 12/10/2023 Towson L 68-60 Bender Arena 12/20/2023 UMBC - Bender Arena 12/30/2023 @ Howard - Burr Gymnasium 1/3/2024 @ Lehigh - Stabler Arena

UMBC Schedule