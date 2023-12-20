Wednesday's contest features the American Eagles (2-7) and the UMBC Retrievers (2-8) clashing at Bender Arena (on December 20) at 12:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 victory for American.

The Eagles head into this matchup on the heels of a 68-60 loss to Towson on Sunday.

The Eagles are coming off of a 68-60 loss to Towson in their most recent game on Sunday. The Retrievers' last game on Saturday ended in a 65-42 loss to Morgan State. Lauren Stack recorded 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Eagles. Jaliena Sanchez totaled 14 points, one rebound and one assist for the Retrievers.

American vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.

American vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: American 66, UMBC 58

Top 25 Predictions

American Schedule Analysis

The Eagles defeated the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in a 63-57 win on December 2. It was their best victory of the season.

The Eagles have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (three).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, American is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 31st-most losses.

UMBC Schedule Analysis

The Retrievers haven't beaten a single D1 opponent this season.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UMBC is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most defeats.

American Leaders

Stack: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.5 FG%

8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.5 FG% Ivy Bales: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Molly Lavin: 8.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

8.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Emily Johns: 10.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

10.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Anna Lemaster: 7.4 PTS, 24.3 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)

UMBC Leaders

Anna Blount: 13.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

13.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Jaden Walker: 7.5 PTS, 41.9 FG%

7.5 PTS, 41.9 FG% Sanchez: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Jordon Lewis: 10.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

10.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Carmen Yanez: 5.4 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

American Performance Insights

The Eagles average 60.0 points per game (274th in college basketball) while giving up 68.0 per contest (252nd in college basketball). They have a -72 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

The Eagles average 64.2 points per game in home games, compared to 54.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.

American is ceding 69.6 points per game this season at home, which is 3.6 more points than it is allowing in road games (66.0).

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers put up 60.6 points per game (269th in college basketball) while allowing 67.0 per contest (239th in college basketball). They have a -64 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Retrievers score 66.8 points per game at home, and 54.4 on the road.

In 2023-24 UMBC is allowing 12.8 fewer points per game at home (60.6) than on the road (73.4).

