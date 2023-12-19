Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winneshiek County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Winneshiek County, Iowa, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winneshiek County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Decorah High School at Waukon High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Waukon, IA
- Conference: Northeast Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.