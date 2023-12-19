Wild vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - December 19
Going into a matchup with the Boston Bruins (19-5-5), the Minnesota Wild (12-13-4) will be monitoring five players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 at TD Garden.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jonas Brodin
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Sam Hentges
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Charlie McAvoy
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Pavel Zacha
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Personal
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild Season Insights
- With 86 goals (3.0 per game), the Wild have the league's 26th-ranked offense.
- Minnesota's total of 93 goals allowed (3.2 per game) ranks 14th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -7, they are 21st in the league.
Bruins Season Insights
- Boston's 92 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.
- Their +19 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wild vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-200)
|Wild (+165)
|5.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.