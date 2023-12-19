UC Riverside vs. Santa Clara December 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UC Riverside Highlanders (4-3) play the Santa Clara Broncos (8-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
UC Riverside vs. Santa Clara Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Matehya Bryant: 13.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jordan Webster: 15.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makayla Jackson: 6.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ryanne Walters: 3.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zoe Tillery: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Santa Clara Players to Watch
