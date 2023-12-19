Tuesday's contest between the Santa Clara Broncos (9-3) and UC Riverside Highlanders (4-4) matching up at UCR Student Recreation Center has a projected final score of 65-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Santa Clara, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on December 19.

The Highlanders fell in their last game 85-53 against USC on Sunday.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Highlanders suffered an 85-53 loss to USC. The Broncos lost their most recent game 80-52 against Oregon State on Friday. In the Highlanders' loss, Jordan Webster led the way with a team-high 20 points (adding three rebounds and four assists). Tess Heal put up 17 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Broncos.

UC Riverside vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California

UC Riverside vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 65, UC Riverside 57

Top 25 Predictions

UC Riverside Schedule Analysis

The Highlanders' best win this season came against the Dartmouth Big Green, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 321) in our computer rankings. The Highlanders took home the 57-38 win on the road on December 4.

UC Riverside has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

UC Riverside 2023-24 Best Wins

57-38 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 321) on December 4

65-53 on the road over Merrimack (No. 324) on December 1

52-51 at home over Utah State (No. 326) on November 22

Santa Clara Schedule Analysis

When the Broncos beat the Oregon Ducks, the No. 83 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 89-50 on November 18, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

The Broncos have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

Santa Clara has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Santa Clara 2023-24 Best Wins

89-50 on the road over Oregon (No. 83) on November 18

62-52 over Boise State (No. 121) on November 24

62-51 at home over Hawaii (No. 142) on November 11

75-54 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 183) on November 21

55-47 on the road over San Jose State (No. 212) on November 6

UC Riverside Leaders

Matehya Bryant: 13.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.4 BLK, 46.1 FG%

13.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.4 BLK, 46.1 FG% Webster: 16.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)

16.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55) Makayla Jackson: 6.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

6.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Zoe Tillery: 5.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

5.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Ryanne Walters: 3.4 PTS, 20.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Santa Clara Leaders

Heal: 16.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

16.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Marya Hudgins: 9.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 37.8 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

9.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 37.8 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Olivia Pollerd: 13.1 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (27-for-69)

13.1 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (27-for-69) Ashley Hiraki: 4.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.5 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41)

4.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.5 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41) Emma Shaffer: 6.1 PTS, 45.0 FG%

UC Riverside Performance Insights

The Highlanders' -47 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 57.3 points per game (303rd in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per contest (158th in college basketball).

Santa Clara Performance Insights

The Broncos are outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game, with a +195 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.1 points per game (127th in college basketball) and allow 53.8 per outing (26th in college basketball).

The Broncos average 80.2 points per game at home, and 64.4 on the road.

At home Santa Clara is conceding 44.0 points per game, 18.6 fewer points than it is on the road (62.6).

