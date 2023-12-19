Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Muscatine County, Iowa? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Muscatine County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Muscatine High School at Central Dewitt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: DeWitt, IA

DeWitt, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wilton High School