Long Beach State vs. San Francisco December 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (2-6) meet the Long Beach State Beach (3-2) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Walter Pyramid. This contest will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Long Beach State vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Long Beach State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Savannah Tucker: 15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sydney Woodley: 10.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cheyenne Givens: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Abby Shoff: 8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Patricia Chung: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Tucker: 15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Woodley: 10.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Givens: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shoff: 8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chung: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.