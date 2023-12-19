Tuesday's contest between the Long Beach State Beach (4-4) and the San Francisco Dons (3-7) at Walter Pyramid has a projected final score of 75-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Long Beach State squad securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Beach suffered a 90-86 loss to Pacific.

In their last game on Saturday, the Beach suffered a 90-86 loss to Pacific. The Dons took care of business in their last matchup 74-63 against Portland State on Saturday. In the Beach's loss, Casey Valenti-Paea led the way with a team-high 20 points (adding six rebounds and three assists). Luana Leite's team-high 23 points paced the Dons in the victory.

Long Beach State vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Long Beach State vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 75, San Francisco 65

Long Beach State Schedule Analysis

Against the Colorado State Rams, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Beach registered their best win of the season on December 15, a 77-76 home victory.

Long Beach State has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.

Long Beach State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-76 at home over Colorado State (No. 66) on December 15

79-57 at home over Nevada (No. 196) on November 12

68-53 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 261) on November 27

San Francisco Schedule Analysis

The Dons' best win this season came against the Portland State Vikings, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 240) in our computer rankings. The Dons brought home the 74-63 win on the road on December 16.

San Francisco has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

San Francisco 2023-24 Best Wins

74-63 on the road over Portland State (No. 240) on December 16

75-59 at home over Yale (No. 272) on November 21

Long Beach State Leaders

Savannah Tucker: 14.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.6 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)

14.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.6 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41) Sydney Woodley: 10.5 PTS, 3.0 STL, 46.7 FG%

10.5 PTS, 3.0 STL, 46.7 FG% Cheyenne Givens: 12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.4 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.4 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Valenti-Paea: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14) Patricia Chung: 7.8 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

San Francisco Leaders

Debora Dos Santos: 12.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.6 STL, 54.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.6 STL, 54.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Jasmine Gayles: 14.7 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 18.6 3PT% (11-for-59)

14.7 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 18.6 3PT% (11-for-59) Cami Fulcher: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26)

7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26) Leite: 8.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG% Freja Werth: 7.7 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)

Long Beach State Performance Insights

The Beach have been outscored by 1.2 points per game (scoring 73.8 points per game to rank 86th in college basketball while giving up 75.0 per contest to rank 330th in college basketball) and have a -10 scoring differential overall.

The Beach are averaging 81.0 points per game this season in home games, which is 14.5 more points than they're averaging on the road (66.5).

In home games, Long Beach State is allowing 7.5 fewer points per game (71.3) than in away games (78.8).

San Francisco Performance Insights

The Dons put up 65.2 points per game (201st in college basketball) while giving up 69.2 per outing (270th in college basketball). They have a -40 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

