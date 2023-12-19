Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Linn County, Iowa today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Linn County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central City High School at East Buchanan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Winthrop, IA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers Conference - West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lisbon High School at North Cedar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Stanwood, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School at Xavier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa City West High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa City High School at Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linn-Mar High School at Dubuque Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
