Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Johnson County, Iowa today? We've got what you need.
Johnson County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Iowa City West High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa City High School at Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
