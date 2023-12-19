Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harrison County, Iowa has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harrison County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Logan-Magnolia High School at Audubon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Audubon, IA
- Conference: Western Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Missouri Valley High School at IKM-Manning High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Manning, IA
- Conference: Western Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.