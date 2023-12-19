The Drake Bulldogs (7-1) meet the Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Alcorn State Game Information

Drake Players to Watch

  • Tucker DeVries: 20.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darnell Brodie: 13.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kevin Overton: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Atin Wright: 13 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Conor Enright: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Drake vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison

Drake Rank Drake AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank
86th 79.8 Points Scored 69.1 287th
152nd 69.8 Points Allowed 85.1 356th
298th 30.3 Rebounds 30.3 298th
292nd 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.4 233rd
166th 7.6 3pt Made 5 340th
55th 16 Assists 10.3 339th
9th 8.3 Turnovers 9.6 39th

