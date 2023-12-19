Drake vs. Alcorn State December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (7-1) meet the Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Drake vs. Alcorn State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries: 20.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 13.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kevin Overton: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Atin Wright: 13 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Conor Enright: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Alcorn State Players to Watch
Drake vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison
|Drake Rank
|Drake AVG
|Alcorn State AVG
|Alcorn State Rank
|86th
|79.8
|Points Scored
|69.1
|287th
|152nd
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|85.1
|356th
|298th
|30.3
|Rebounds
|30.3
|298th
|292nd
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|233rd
|166th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|5
|340th
|55th
|16
|Assists
|10.3
|339th
|9th
|8.3
|Turnovers
|9.6
|39th
