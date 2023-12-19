Drake vs. Alcorn State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 19
The Drake Bulldogs (10-1) will be attempting to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (1-10) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Knapp Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Drake vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Drake vs. Alcorn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Drake Moneyline
|Alcorn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Drake (-21.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Drake vs. Alcorn State Betting Trends
- Drake is 4-6-0 ATS this season.
- Bulldogs games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this season.
- Alcorn State has covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.
- In the Braves' 10 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
