Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clayton County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you live in Clayton County, Iowa and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Clayton County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Community High School at Turkey Valley JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Jackson Junction, IA
- Conference: Upper Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
