The Minnesota Wild (12-12-4) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-13-3) on the road on Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Wild vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-120) Wild (+100) 6 Penguins (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

This season the Wild have been an underdog 11 times, and won one of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 1-9, a 10.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Wild, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.

Minnesota has played 15 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Wild vs Penguins Additional Info

Wild vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 82 (27th) Goals 83 (26th) 80 (9th) Goals Allowed 89 (12th) 11 (27th) Power Play Goals 16 (23rd) 18 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 27 (30th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota owns a 6-4-0 line versus the spread while going 7-3-0 straight up over its past 10 games.

In Minnesota's past 10 games, it has gone over the total twice.

The Wild total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 8.1 goals, 0.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Wild have the NHL's 26th-ranked scoring offense (83 total goals, 3.0 per game).

The Wild have given up 3.2 goals per game, 89 total, which ranks 12th among NHL teams.

Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -6.

