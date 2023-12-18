The USC Trojans (8-0) will look to continue an eight-game winning run when hosting the CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Galen Center. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

USC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
USC vs. CSU Fullerton Scoring Comparison

  • The Titans put up an average of 61.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 55.8 the Trojans give up.
  • CSU Fullerton is 3-2 when it scores more than 55.8 points.
  • USC has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.4 points.
  • The Trojans average 79.6 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 62.3 the Titans give up.
  • USC is 8-0 when scoring more than 62.3 points.
  • When CSU Fullerton allows fewer than 79.6 points, it is 4-4.
  • This year the Trojans are shooting 49.4% from the field, 10.7% higher than the Titans concede.
  • The Titans shoot 39.8% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Trojans allow.

USC Leaders

  • JuJu Watkins: 27.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.6 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)
  • Rayah Marshall: 14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.8 FG%
  • McKenzie Forbes: 9.5 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
  • Kayla Padilla: 6.0 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
  • Kaitlyn Davis: 7.4 PTS, 60.9 FG%

CSU Fullerton Leaders

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Cal Poly W 85-44 Galen Center
12/3/2023 San Diego W 89-58 Galen Center
12/10/2023 UC Riverside W 85-53 Galen Center
12/18/2023 CSU Fullerton - Galen Center
12/21/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid
12/30/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion

CSU Fullerton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 San Jose State W 71-64 Titan Gym
12/6/2023 @ Fresno State W 77-68 Save Mart Center
12/16/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 73-68 CBU Events Center
12/18/2023 @ USC - Galen Center
12/21/2023 Santa Clara - Titan Gym
12/28/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid

