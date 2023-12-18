How to Watch the USC vs. CSU Fullerton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The USC Trojans (8-0) will look to continue an eight-game winning run when hosting the CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Galen Center. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
USC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
USC vs. CSU Fullerton Scoring Comparison
- The Titans put up an average of 61.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 55.8 the Trojans give up.
- CSU Fullerton is 3-2 when it scores more than 55.8 points.
- USC has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.4 points.
- The Trojans average 79.6 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 62.3 the Titans give up.
- USC is 8-0 when scoring more than 62.3 points.
- When CSU Fullerton allows fewer than 79.6 points, it is 4-4.
- This year the Trojans are shooting 49.4% from the field, 10.7% higher than the Titans concede.
- The Titans shoot 39.8% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Trojans allow.
USC Leaders
- JuJu Watkins: 27.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.6 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)
- Rayah Marshall: 14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.8 FG%
- McKenzie Forbes: 9.5 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Kayla Padilla: 6.0 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
- Kaitlyn Davis: 7.4 PTS, 60.9 FG%
CSU Fullerton Leaders
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 85-44
|Galen Center
|12/3/2023
|San Diego
|W 89-58
|Galen Center
|12/10/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 85-53
|Galen Center
|12/18/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Galen Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/30/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
CSU Fullerton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|San Jose State
|W 71-64
|Titan Gym
|12/6/2023
|@ Fresno State
|W 77-68
|Save Mart Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 73-68
|CBU Events Center
|12/18/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|12/21/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Titan Gym
|12/28/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
