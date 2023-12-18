The USC Trojans (8-0) will look to continue an eight-game winning run when hosting the CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Galen Center. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

USC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

USC vs. CSU Fullerton Scoring Comparison

The Titans put up an average of 61.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 55.8 the Trojans give up.

CSU Fullerton is 3-2 when it scores more than 55.8 points.

USC has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.4 points.

The Trojans average 79.6 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 62.3 the Titans give up.

USC is 8-0 when scoring more than 62.3 points.

When CSU Fullerton allows fewer than 79.6 points, it is 4-4.

This year the Trojans are shooting 49.4% from the field, 10.7% higher than the Titans concede.

The Titans shoot 39.8% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Trojans allow.

USC Leaders

JuJu Watkins: 27.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.6 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)

27.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.6 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42) Rayah Marshall: 14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.8 FG%

14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.8 FG% McKenzie Forbes: 9.5 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

9.5 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Kayla Padilla: 6.0 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

6.0 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Kaitlyn Davis: 7.4 PTS, 60.9 FG%

CSU Fullerton Leaders

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Cal Poly W 85-44 Galen Center 12/3/2023 San Diego W 89-58 Galen Center 12/10/2023 UC Riverside W 85-53 Galen Center 12/18/2023 CSU Fullerton - Galen Center 12/21/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid 12/30/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion

CSU Fullerton Schedule