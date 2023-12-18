The USC Trojans (7-0) will play the CSU Fullerton Titans (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

USC vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

USC Players to Watch

JuJu Watkins: 27.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

27.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Rayah Marshall: 14.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK McKenzie Forbes: 9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Kayla Padilla: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Kaitlyn Davis: 7.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

