Monday's contest at Galen Center has the No. 6 USC Trojans (8-0) matching up with the CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) at 10:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-51 victory, as our model heavily favors USC.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Trojans claimed an 85-53 win against UC Riverside.

USC vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

USC vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: USC 79, CSU Fullerton 51

Top 25 Predictions

USC Schedule Analysis

The Trojans' signature win this season came in an 83-74 victory over the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes on November 6.

The Trojans have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, USC is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

USC 2023-24 Best Wins

83-74 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 6

64-54 over Seton Hall (No. 33) on November 20

71-70 over Penn State (No. 36) on November 22

67-51 at home over FGCU (No. 73) on November 10

85-44 at home over Cal Poly (No. 126) on November 28

CSU Fullerton Schedule Analysis

The Titans notched their best win of the season on November 19, when they took down the San Francisco Dons, who rank No. 202 in our computer rankings, 54-48.

Based on the RPI, the Trojans have one win over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 106th-most in Division 1.

CSU Fullerton 2023-24 Best Wins

54-48 over San Francisco (No. 202) on November 19

71-64 at home over San Jose State (No. 214) on November 29

77-68 on the road over Fresno State (No. 222) on December 6

61-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 328) on November 12

USC Leaders

Watkins: 27.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.6 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)

27.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.6 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42) Rayah Marshall: 14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.8 FG%

14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.8 FG% McKenzie Forbes: 9.5 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

9.5 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Kayla Padilla: 6.0 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

6.0 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Kaitlyn Davis: 7.4 PTS, 60.9 FG%

CSU Fullerton Leaders

Vidmar: 12.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40)

12.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40) Ashlee Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44.9 FG% Hope Hassmann: 14.1 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

14.1 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Demonnie Lagway: 7.0 PTS, 34.0 FG%

7.0 PTS, 34.0 FG% Aixchel Hernandez: 3.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans outscore opponents by 23.8 points per game (scoring 79.6 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball while allowing 55.8 per outing to rank 52nd in college basketball) and have a +191 scoring differential overall.

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights

The Titans score 61.4 points per game (258th in college basketball) and concede 62.3 (146th in college basketball) for a -7 scoring differential overall.

