USC vs. CSU Fullerton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 18
Monday's contest at Galen Center has the No. 6 USC Trojans (8-0) matching up with the CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) at 10:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-51 victory, as our model heavily favors USC.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Trojans claimed an 85-53 win against UC Riverside.
The Trojans won their most recent matchup 85-53 against UC Riverside on Sunday. The Titans' last contest was a 73-68 loss to Cal Baptist on Saturday. JuJu Watkins' team-high 27 points led the Trojans in the victory. Gabi Vidmar scored 29 points in the Titans' loss, leading the team.
USC vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
USC vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction
- Prediction: USC 79, CSU Fullerton 51
USC Schedule Analysis
- The Trojans' signature win this season came in an 83-74 victory over the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes on November 6.
- The Trojans have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, USC is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.
USC 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-74 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 6
- 64-54 over Seton Hall (No. 33) on November 20
- 71-70 over Penn State (No. 36) on November 22
- 67-51 at home over FGCU (No. 73) on November 10
- 85-44 at home over Cal Poly (No. 126) on November 28
CSU Fullerton Schedule Analysis
- The Titans notched their best win of the season on November 19, when they took down the San Francisco Dons, who rank No. 202 in our computer rankings, 54-48.
- Based on the RPI, the Trojans have one win over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 106th-most in Division 1.
CSU Fullerton 2023-24 Best Wins
- 54-48 over San Francisco (No. 202) on November 19
- 71-64 at home over San Jose State (No. 214) on November 29
- 77-68 on the road over Fresno State (No. 222) on December 6
- 61-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 328) on November 12
USC Leaders
- Watkins: 27.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.6 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)
- Rayah Marshall: 14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.8 FG%
- McKenzie Forbes: 9.5 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Kayla Padilla: 6.0 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
- Kaitlyn Davis: 7.4 PTS, 60.9 FG%
CSU Fullerton Leaders
- Vidmar: 12.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40)
- Ashlee Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44.9 FG%
- Hope Hassmann: 14.1 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
- Demonnie Lagway: 7.0 PTS, 34.0 FG%
- Aixchel Hernandez: 3.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%
USC Performance Insights
- The Trojans outscore opponents by 23.8 points per game (scoring 79.6 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball while allowing 55.8 per outing to rank 52nd in college basketball) and have a +191 scoring differential overall.
CSU Fullerton Performance Insights
- The Titans score 61.4 points per game (258th in college basketball) and concede 62.3 (146th in college basketball) for a -7 scoring differential overall.
