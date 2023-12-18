Player props can be found for Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler, among others, when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSN

BSSUN and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -128)

The 22.5-point total set for Towns on Monday is 0.1 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (9.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (8.5).

Towns' year-long assist average -- three per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Towns has hit two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: +106)

The 12.7 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

He has pulled down 12 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +116)

The 21.8 points Butler scores per game are 1.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Butler has dished out 4.6 assists per game, which is 0.9 less than Monday's over/under.

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -104)

The 18.5 points prop bet set for Bam Adebayo on Monday is 3.8 fewer points than his season scoring average (22.3).

He has grabbed 9.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).

Adebayo's season-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.