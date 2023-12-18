The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) take on the Miami Heat (15-11) on December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSUN and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

In games Minnesota shoots higher than 48.5% from the field, it is 13-1 overall.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at sixth.

The Timberwolves average only 1.6 more points per game (113.6) than the Heat allow (112.0).

When Minnesota puts up more than 112.0 points, it is 12-2.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Timberwolves have been worse in home games this year, averaging 112.6 points per game, compared to 114.6 per game on the road.

Minnesota is surrendering 100.3 points per game this year at home, which is 11.1 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (111.4).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Timberwolves have played better in home games this year, draining 12.3 treys per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 37.6% three-point percentage in away games.

Timberwolves Injuries