The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report as they prepare for their Monday, December 18 game against the Miami Heat (15-11) at Kaseya Center, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 127-109 win over the Pacers in their most recent game on Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 40 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Josh Minott SF Questionable Illness 1.8 0.3 0.1

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Haywood Highsmith: Out (Back), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle), Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee), Bam Adebayo: Out (Hip)

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSN

