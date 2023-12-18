Should you wager on Ryan Hartman to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390

Hartman stats and insights

In five of 25 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

Hartman has scored one goal on the power play.

Hartman averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:41 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:42 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:51 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 4-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:14 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-3 OT

Wild vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

