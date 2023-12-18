Will Ryan Hartman Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 18?
Should you wager on Ryan Hartman to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Hartman stats and insights
- In five of 25 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- Hartman has scored one goal on the power play.
- Hartman averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Hartman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|16:42
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:51
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Wild vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
