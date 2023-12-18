For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Patrick Maroon a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Maroon stats and insights

Maroon has scored in three of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

Maroon has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Maroon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:21 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:27 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:15 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:55 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:05 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:53 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:36 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:07 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.