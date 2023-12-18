The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

  • In two of 18 games this season, Gaudreau has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Gaudreau's shooting percentage is 6.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 16:03 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:59 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:00 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:27 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 13:49 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 13:44 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 4-1

Wild vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

