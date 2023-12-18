Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Decatur County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Decatur County, Iowa today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Decatur County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mormon Trail High School at Martensdale-St Marys Jr/Sr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Martensdale, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.