How to Watch the CSU Northridge vs. San Jose State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The San Jose State Spartans (4-6) will aim to break a four-game road slide when taking on the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Matadome, airing at 3:00 PM ET.
CSU Northridge Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Matadome in Northridge, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
CSU Northridge vs. San Jose State Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans' 63.2 points per game are 12.9 fewer points than the 76.1 the Matadors allow.
- When it scores more than 76.1 points, San Jose State is 2-0.
- The Matadors put up just 3.4 fewer points per game (55.9) than the Spartans allow (59.3).
- CSU Northridge is 2-2 when scoring more than 59.3 points.
- When San Jose State allows fewer than 55.9 points, it is 2-1.
- This season the Matadors are shooting 33.7% from the field, 3.8% lower than the Spartans give up.
CSU Northridge Leaders
- Amhyia Moreland: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 62.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
- Jyah LoVett: 12.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.5 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Sabrina Ma: 9.4 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)
- Sydni Summers: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.0 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)
- Maya Anderson: 5.8 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
San Jose State Leaders
CSU Northridge Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|L 58-48
|The Nest
|12/7/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 111-48
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|San Diego
|L 85-61
|Matadome
|12/18/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Matadome
|12/21/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|Matadome
|12/28/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|Matadome
San Jose State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 122-28
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|11/29/2023
|@ CSU Fullerton
|L 71-64
|Titan Gym
|12/3/2023
|@ Hawaii
|L 73-47
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/18/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
|12/29/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Fresno State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
