The San Jose State Spartans (4-6) will aim to break a four-game road slide when taking on the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Matadome, airing at 3:00 PM ET.

CSU Northridge Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Matadome in Northridge, California

Matadome in Northridge, California TV: ESPN+

CSU Northridge vs. San Jose State Scoring Comparison

The Spartans' 63.2 points per game are 12.9 fewer points than the 76.1 the Matadors allow.

When it scores more than 76.1 points, San Jose State is 2-0.

The Matadors put up just 3.4 fewer points per game (55.9) than the Spartans allow (59.3).

CSU Northridge is 2-2 when scoring more than 59.3 points.

When San Jose State allows fewer than 55.9 points, it is 2-1.

This season the Matadors are shooting 33.7% from the field, 3.8% lower than the Spartans give up.

CSU Northridge Leaders

Amhyia Moreland: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 62.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

11.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 62.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Jyah LoVett: 12.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.5 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

12.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.5 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Sabrina Ma: 9.4 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)

9.4 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62) Sydni Summers: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.0 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)

6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.0 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38) Maya Anderson: 5.8 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

San Jose State Leaders

CSU Northridge Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 @ Sacramento State L 58-48 The Nest 12/7/2023 @ UCLA L 111-48 Pauley Pavilion 12/10/2023 San Diego L 85-61 Matadome 12/18/2023 San Jose State - Matadome 12/21/2023 Loyola Marymount - Matadome 12/28/2023 Cal Poly - Matadome

San Jose State Schedule