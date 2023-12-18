CSU Northridge vs. San Jose State December 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (4-6) meet the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Matadome. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.
CSU Northridge vs. San Jose State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- Kayanna Spriggs: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kaitlyn Elsholz: 11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Talo Li-Uperesa: 7.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Amiyah Ferguson: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Laney Amundsen: 6.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
