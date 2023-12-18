Monday's contest features the San Jose State Spartans (4-6) and the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-6) squaring off at Matadome (on December 18) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-61 win for San Jose State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Matadors are coming off of an 85-61 loss to San Diego in their most recent outing on Sunday. The Spartans are coming off of a 73-47 loss to Hawaii in their most recent game on Sunday. Kaitlyn Elsholz put up 13 points, two rebounds and three assists for the Matadors. The Spartans got a team-best 13 points from Semaj Smith in the loss.

CSU Northridge vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Matadome in Northridge, California

CSU Northridge vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 65, CSU Northridge 61

Top 25 Predictions

CSU Northridge Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Matadors beat the Utah State Aggies at home on November 6 by a score of 79-64.

San Jose State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans' signature victory this season came against the Cal Poly Mustangs, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 124) in our computer rankings. The Spartans brought home the 61-56 win at home on November 11.

San Jose State 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 at home over Cal Poly (No. 124) on November 11

61-53 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 175) on November 19

81-65 at home over Bellarmine (No. 294) on November 9

CSU Northridge Leaders

Kayanna Spriggs: 8.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.1 FG%

8.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.1 FG% Elsholz: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (13-for-52)

10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (13-for-52) Amiyah Ferguson: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Talo Li-Uperesa: 5.9 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

5.9 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Laney Amundsen: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.3 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (10-for-53)

San Jose State Leaders

Amhyia Moreland: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 62.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

11.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 62.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Jyah LoVett: 12.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.5 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

12.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.5 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Sabrina Ma: 9.4 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)

9.4 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62) Sydni Summers: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.0 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)

6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.0 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38) Maya Anderson: 5.8 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

CSU Northridge Performance Insights

The Matadors average 55.9 points per game (314th in college basketball) while giving up 76.1 per outing (338th in college basketball). They have a -162 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 20.2 points per game.

When playing at home, the Matadors are averaging 28.8 more points per game (70.3) than they are on the road (41.5).

CSU Northridge allows 71.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 81.0 on the road.

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +39 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.2 points per game (231st in college basketball) while giving up 59.3 per contest (95th in college basketball).

At home, the Spartans score 77.8 points per game. Away, they average 54.4.

San Jose State is conceding fewer points at home (51.0 per game) than on the road (66.6).

