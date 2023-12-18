In the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Alex Goligoski to score a goal for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Goligoski stats and insights

Goligoski is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

Goligoski has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Goligoski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:17 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:21 Away W 3-0 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:55 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:26 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:26 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 4-1 10/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 7-4

Wild vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

