How to Watch the UCSB vs. Loyola Marymount Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Loyola Marymount Lions (3-6) will visit the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
UCSB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCSB vs. Loyola Marymount Scoring Comparison
- The Lions average only 0.2 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Gauchos give up (63.6).
- When it scores more than 63.6 points, Loyola Marymount is 2-2.
- UCSB has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.4 points.
- The Gauchos average only 4.7 more points per game (69.1) than the Lions give up (64.4).
- When UCSB scores more than 64.4 points, it is 4-0.
- Loyola Marymount is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.
- This season the Gauchos are shooting 44.7% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Lions concede.
UCSB Leaders
- Alexis Whitfield: 15.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 53.2 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Alyssa Marin: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Mary McMorris: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Anya Choice: 9.5 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Flora Goed: 6.1 PTS, 48.9 FG%
Loyola Marymount Leaders
UCSB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|UC Santa Cruz
|W 87-46
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Nevada
|W 73-66
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/8/2023
|@ Pacific
|L 72-61
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/17/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/20/2023
|Life Pacific
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/28/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
Loyola Marymount Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|South Dakota
|L 78-73
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/6/2023
|@ Montana
|L 82-68
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/10/2023
|Master's
|W 58-46
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/17/2023
|@ UCSB
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/21/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
|12/30/2023
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
