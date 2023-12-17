The Loyola Marymount Lions (3-6) will visit the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCSB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCSB vs. Loyola Marymount Scoring Comparison

The Lions average only 0.2 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Gauchos give up (63.6).

When it scores more than 63.6 points, Loyola Marymount is 2-2.

UCSB has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.4 points.

The Gauchos average only 4.7 more points per game (69.1) than the Lions give up (64.4).

When UCSB scores more than 64.4 points, it is 4-0.

Loyola Marymount is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.

This season the Gauchos are shooting 44.7% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Lions concede.

UCSB Leaders

Alexis Whitfield: 15.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 53.2 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

15.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 53.2 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Alyssa Marin: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Mary McMorris: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Anya Choice: 9.5 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

9.5 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Flora Goed: 6.1 PTS, 48.9 FG%

Loyola Marymount Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCSB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 UC Santa Cruz W 87-46 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 12/2/2023 @ Nevada W 73-66 Lawlor Events Center 12/8/2023 @ Pacific L 72-61 Alex G. Spanos Center 12/17/2023 Loyola Marymount - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 12/20/2023 Life Pacific - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 12/28/2023 UC Davis - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

Loyola Marymount Schedule