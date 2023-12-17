The Loyola Marymount Lions (2-5) will face the UCSB Gauchos (5-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

UCSB vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

UCSB Players to Watch

Alexis Whitfield: 14.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Alyssa Marin: 10.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Anya Choice: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Mary McMorris: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Skylar Burke: 6.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

