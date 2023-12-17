Sunday's game between the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) and the Loyola Marymount Lions (3-6) at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center has a projected final score of 70-64 based on our computer prediction, with UCSB taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 17.

In their last game on Friday, the Gauchos suffered a 72-61 loss to Pacific.

The Gauchos enter this matchup on the heels of a 72-61 loss to Pacific on Friday. The Lions won their last outing 58-46 against Master's on Sunday. In the loss, Alexis Whitfield led the Gauchos with 20 points. In the Lions' win, Nicole Rodriguez led the team with 14 points (adding zero rebounds and two assists).

UCSB vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

UCSB vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSB 70, Loyola Marymount 64

Top 25 Predictions

UCSB Schedule Analysis

The Gauchos' signature win this season came in a 71-61 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on November 19.

The Gauchos have two losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

UCSB 2023-24 Best Wins

71-61 at home over Southern Utah (No. 189) on November 19

73-66 on the road over Nevada (No. 198) on December 2

87-75 at home over San Francisco (No. 228) on November 7

61-51 over Weber State (No. 246) on November 25

Loyola Marymount Schedule Analysis

On November 30, the Lions captured their best win of the season, a 79-61 victory over the Denver Pioneers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 259) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lions are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Loyola Marymount 2023-24 Best Wins

79-61 at home over Denver (No. 259) on November 30

UCSB Leaders

Whitfield: 15.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 53.2 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

15.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 53.2 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Alyssa Marin: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Mary McMorris: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Anya Choice: 9.5 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

9.5 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Flora Goed: 6.1 PTS, 48.9 FG%

Loyola Marymount Leaders

Amaya Oliver: 10.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.6 FG%

10.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.6 FG% Alexis Mark: 11.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

11.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Rodriguez: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56) Cynthia Ezeja: 7.8 PTS, 51.9 FG%

7.8 PTS, 51.9 FG% Da'Ja Hamilton: 8.3 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

UCSB Performance Insights

The Gauchos outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game (scoring 69.1 points per game to rank 139th in college basketball while allowing 63.6 per outing to rank 174th in college basketball) and have a +44 scoring differential overall.

Loyola Marymount Performance Insights

The Lions put up 63.4 points per game (229th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per outing (196th in college basketball). They have a -9 scoring differential.

