Will Samori Toure find his way into the end zone when the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Samori Toure score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Toure's stat line reveals seven catches for 84 yards. He posts 14 yards per game, having been targeted 15 times.

Toure, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Samori Toure Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Falcons 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Saints 3 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 35 0 Week 7 @Broncos 2 1 3 0 Week 14 @Giants 4 2 22 0

